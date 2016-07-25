Italian prosecutor says Italian student murdered for his Cairo research

ROME - An Italian prosecutor said on Thursday that graduate student Giulio Regeni, who was kidnapped and murdered in Cairo two years ago, was killed due to his research into Egypt's independent labour unions.

On the second anniversary of his disappearance, Italy's main newspapers published an article written by Rome's chief prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone summarizing the results of a joint investigation with Egyptian authorities.

In the article, Pignatone also said Regeni had been the target of Egyptian surveillance up until the day he vanished.

Egyptian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement in Regeni's murder and Egyptian Interior Ministry officials were not immediately available on Thursday for comment on Pignatone's remarks.

It is the first time that Pignatone has publicly discussed the results of the investigation. No-one has been accused of Regeni's murder.