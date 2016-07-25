US slaps sanctions on six militants after cutting aid to Pakistan

WASHINGTON - The United States imposed sanctions on six men linked to the Afghan Taliban and the related Haqqani network on Thursday, less than a month after President Donald Trump ordered big cuts in security aid to Pakistan over its failure to crack down on militants.

The counter terrorism designations announced by the US Treasury Department bars the two Pakistanis and four Afghans living in Pakistan from accessing the US financial system.

While unlikely to cause many problems for its targets, the move further underlines Washington's frustration with Islamabad for providing sanctuary and other aid to the insurgent groups.