Trump says 'would apologize' for sharing British far-right videos

US President Donald Trump said he had not intended to cause offence in Britain by sharing anti-Muslim videos originally posted by a leader of a far-right fringe group and that he would apologize if such people were horrible racists.

Trump told ITV's Good Morning Britain show he knew nothing about the group but that he was the "least racist person that anybody's going to meet" and that his retweet was not an endorsement.

Trump sparked outrage in Britain when he shared the anti-Muslim videos last November and became embroiled in a public spat with British PM Theresa May who criticised him for the retweet.