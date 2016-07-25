Amir Benayoun granted US visa after initial refusal

The United States Embassy has approved a visa for Israeli singer Amir Benayoun, who is expected to perform on Monday at an event marking International Holocaust Memorial Day in the UN.
The embassy refused to grant Benayoun the visa on the grounds that he failed to convince the authorities that he had “a strong enough affinity with Israel” and were therefore concerned that he may stay in the US illegally.
The visa was also granted after Culture Minister Miri Regev intervened directly, along with Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotoveli.