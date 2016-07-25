US-backed SDF warns Turkey against widening attack

AMUDA, Syria – The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Turkey would face the "appropriate response" if it follows through on a threat to widen its assault against a Syrian Kurdish militia all the way to the border with Iraq.

Senior SDF official Redur Xelil was responding to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's threat to sweep militants from the length of Turkey's Syrian frontier. "When he tries to widen his battle, he will be met by the appropriate response," Xelil told Reuters in an interview in the town of Amuda in northern Syria.