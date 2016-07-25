US tells Turkey it will end weapons support for Syrian Kurdish YPG

ANKARA - The United States has told Turkey it will not provide any more weapons to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, Turkish state media said on Saturday, as Turkey's offensive by against the US-backed YPG in Syria entered its eighth day.
Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said on Saturday that Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan, and US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster held a phone call on Friday in which McMaster confirmed the United States would no longer provide weapons to the YPG.