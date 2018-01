Several nature reserves were closed to the public on Saturday due to the harsh weather conditions, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority said.

Closed nature reserves include Ein Gedi, Ein Bokek, Dead Sea streams, Mount Gerizim and Nahal Amud.

In addition, the Pa'ar Cave in the Upper Galilee, Wadi Og, Nahal Qumran, Nahal Darga, the hippodrome in Caesarea, the Murba'at caves, and Mount Meron were all closed to visitors as well.