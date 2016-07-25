North Korea condemns latest U.S. sanctions

SEOUL - North Korea on Saturday condemned the latest US sanctions announced this week aimed at curbing the isolated nation's development nuclear weapons.

The US sanctions are "a manifestation of heinous intention to throw a wet blanket over the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation and to aggravate the situation," an unnamed North Korean foreign ministry spokesman said in a report by the Korean Central News Agency.

It also said the United States should stop such "anachronistic" policy towards North Korea.