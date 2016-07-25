German-Kurdish immigrants protest Turkish operation in Syria

BERLIN - Thousands of Kurdish immigrants are protesting in Germany against a Turkish military operation in a Kurdish enclave in northern Syria.

Police say some 7,000 protesters are demonstrating in the western German city of Cologne, home to a large Kurdish community in Germany.

The German news agency dpa reported that around 20,000 people were expected to gather in the city by Saturday afternoon.

Police have beefed up security fearing possible conflicts between Kurds and Turkish immigrants who are supporting the military operation ordered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.