Afghan official says death toll from bombing rises to 103

KABUL, Afghanistan – Afghan authorities have raised the dead toll from Saturday's suicide bombing in Kabul to 103.

The attacker drove an ambulance filled with explosives and was able to race through a security checkpoint by saying he was transferring a patient to a hospital. The explosion damaged or destroyed dozens of shops and vehicles.

Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak provided the updated death toll on Sunday, saying another 235 people were wounded in the attack. He said police were among those killed and wounded.