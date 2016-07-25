MFA after talk with Polish deputy ambassador: 'Expecting dialogue'

The Foreign Affairs Ministry communicated a message after a clarification talk with Polish Ambassador Piotr Kozłowski regarding his country's bill banning any references to "Polish death camps", and said, "The bill will not assist to continuing to uncover the historical truth and may harm the freedom of research, as well as prevent debate on the historical message and legacy of World War Two."

"We expect the Polish government to change the bill's verbiage before its final enactment and to hold dialogue with Israel on it," the minister concluded.