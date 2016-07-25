Jordan king calls for Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem

AMMAN, Jordan – Jordan's king has reaffirmed his support for establishing a Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem, highlighting his differences with the Trump administration on a central issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

King Abdullah II spoke Sunday during a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The monarch, a staunch US ally, serves as custodian of a major Muslim shrine in east Jerusalem, sought by the Palestinians as a future capital.

Abdullah told Steinmeier that "we do believe in a two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the capital for the Palestinians."

Steinmeier is visiting Jordan and Lebanon.