Jordan king calls for Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem
AP|Published:  01.28.18 , 15:00

AMMAN, Jordan – Jordan's king has reaffirmed his support for establishing a Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem, highlighting his differences with the Trump administration on a central issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

 

King Abdullah II spoke Sunday during a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

 

The monarch, a staunch US ally, serves as custodian of a major Muslim shrine in east Jerusalem, sought by the Palestinians as a future capital.

 

Abdullah told Steinmeier that "we do believe in a two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the capital for the Palestinians."

Steinmeier is visiting Jordan and Lebanon. 

 

