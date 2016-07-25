Channels
US delivers helicopters to bolster Jordan's border defences
Reuters|Published:  01.28.18 , 23:26
The United States has delivered the last batch of Black Hawk helicopters for Jordan's rapid deployment force to bolster border defences and engage in cross-border operations against Islamic militants.

 

US officials say that military aid to Jordan, one of the largest recipients of its foreign military financing, helps to build the kingdom's military capabilities as part of a wider regional strategy

 

Washington has announced it plans to stay in Syria long after Islamic State has been defeated and has military bases in the northeastern part of the war-torn country.

 

