The Nazareth Magistrate's Court extended the detention of 19 people suspected of pedophilia, who were caught following the activities of a police agent posing as a 13-year-old minor.

The detention of two suspects was extended by 24 hours due to their refusal to be represented by the Public Defender's Office.

The detention of four other suspects was extended by two days and the detention of 13 suspects was extended by three days.