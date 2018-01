A Lebanese parliamentarian affiliated with Hezbollah commented on an op-ed published by the IDF spokesman Sunday on various Arab news sites and said, "The article is precisely the kind of braggadocios and provocative claims that can only be published be a true coward."

"Hezbollah is stronger today and possesses abilities capable of destroying the Israeli army. Israel has been isolated regionally and internationally, and the media spins it disseminates are merely meant to cover up its distress."