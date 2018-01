A 25-year-old resident of Beitar Illit was arrested on suspicion of trying to run over a Palestinian for nationalistic reasons.

The young man conversed with the Palestinian, employed as a street sweeper, and after realizing his ethnicity tried to run him over several times, according to suspicion.

Under investigation the man confessed to five other instances of assaulting Palestinians.

The Jerusalem Magistrates' Court remanded him by four additional days.