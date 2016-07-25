Swedes charge Uzbek man with terrorism in truck attack

STOCKHOLM – An Uzbek man who rammed a stolen truck into a crowd in downtown Stockholm in April, killing five and injuring 14, was Tuesday charged with terrorism, attempts to carry out a terror act and causing others to be endangered.

Rakhmat Akilov is the only suspect and has already confessed.

Akilov was arrested hours after he drove a stolen beer truck into a crowd of shoppers on a busy pedestrian shopping street and crashed

According to the charges obtained by The Associated Press, prosecutors say Akilov had offered to the Islamic State group that he would carry out an attack in Stockholm on behalf of the group, and had gathered information about possible targets. It was not clear whether the group had accepted his offer.