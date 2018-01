The Knesset's Ethics Committee barred MK Michal Biran (Zionist Union) from the Knesset plenum for a week after she called MK Oren Hazan (Likud) a pimp.

The committee noted in its decision Biran refused to apologize for the term. The suspension will begin this coming Sunday.

The committee is also discussing a list of complaints against Hazan, and is expected to decide regarding him Wednesday.