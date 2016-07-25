Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Egypt opposition coalition calls for boycott of March vote
AP|Published:  01.30.18 , 15:12

CAIRO – A coalition of eight Egyptian opposition parties and some 150 pro-democracy public figures are calling on voters to boycott the March presidential election, saying it amounts to a "farce" or "absurdity bordering on madness."

 

The incumbent, general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, is virtually certain to win the March 26-28 vote, sweeping aside a face-saving

would-be candidate whose last-minute participation spared the government the embarrassment of a one-candidate election.

 

Tuesday's call for a boycott by the Civilian Democratic Movement comes just days after five opposition figures, including a 2012 presidential candidate and two top campaign aides for now-arrested presidential hopeful Sami Annan, called for a boycott of the vote and on Egyptians not to recognize the vote's outcome if it goes ahead.

 

    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.