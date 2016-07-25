Angered by Trump, Palestinian protesters disrupt business seminar US helped organize

BETHLEHEM – Palestinians protesting against US President Donald Trump's policy on Jerusalem halted a US-coordinated Palestinian marketing workshop in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, damaging an American diplomatic vehicle as it sped away.

Protesters threw tomatoes at the sports utility vehicle, which had US consular licence plates, kicked one of its doors and ripped the plastic casing off a side mirror as it drove off under Palestinian police escort from the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce.

Samir Hazboun, the chamber's director, told Reuters that a digital marketing workshop was under way when about five protesters barged in.

"We hosted an American expert on this issue. Some people who have been trying to express their point of view and protest (against) the American decision regarding Jerusalem and the political situation ... interrupted the workshop and we stopped the workshop," Hazboun said.