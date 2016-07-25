Ruling: Kansas law targeting Israel boycotts chills speech

WICHITA -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Kansas law barring state contractors from participating in boycotts against Israel, saying the state law violates their free speech rights.

US District Judge Daniel Crabtree ruled Tuesday that the US Supreme Court has held that the "First Amendment protects the right to participate in a boycott like the one punished by the Kansas law."

Crabtree granted the request from the American Civil Liberties Union to block enforcement of the law while the case proceeds. The judge found it is "highly likely" that the Kansas law is invalid and blocking it protects a constitutional right.

The law that took effect in July prohibits the state from entering into contracts with individuals or companies participating in a boycott of Israel.

Twenty-four states have such policies.