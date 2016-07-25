Former Kenyan VP: Home attacked in 'assassination attempt'

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Former Kenyan Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka said Wednesday that gunshots and a grenade were fired at his home in what he called "an assassination attempt," as a government shutdown of the top three TV stations continued the day after the mock inauguration

Musyoka told The Associated Press that the attack occurred hours after his police security was withdrawn and he was blocked from attending the Odinga ceremony on Tuesday, which was meant to protest President Uhuru Kenyatta's new term after months of deadly election turmoil. Musyoka was to take the oath as Odinga's deputy as the opposition leader declared himself "the people's president."

Police spokesman Charles Owino confirmed that a stun grenade was hurled at Musyoka's home in the leafy Karen suburbs and two shots were fired from a rifle.