Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid sent a letter to European Union Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret, saying that it's time the EU and its member states issue a clear condemnation against Poland's Nazi death camp law.

"We won't forget and won't forgive," Lapid wrote. "We won't accept attempts to rewrite history, we won't accept attempts to shirk responsibility, and you should do the same."