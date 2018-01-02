Austrian Freedom Party politician resigns over neo-Nazi scandal

A high-ranking official from Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) resigned on Thursday, yielding to mounting pressure over his association with a group accused of being neo-Nazis.
The FPO, which says it abandoned Nazi ideology espoused by its founders in the 1950s, entered government last month as a junior partner of Sebastian Kurz's conservatives after coming third, with 26 percent of votes, in elections in October. Its top candidate in regional elections in Lower Austria held last Sunday had been fending off a scandal after a newspaper revealed that a fraternity that he used to help lead had distributed a songbook that joked about killing Jews.