Polish PM: Poles, Jews share need for WWII truth

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says that telling the truth about what happened during the Holocaust is a joint task for Poles and Jews and his country would never curb debate that occurs in pursuit of that goal.
Morawiecki made a televised address on Thursday night amid a bitter argument with Israel over Poland's legislation that would outlaw false attributions of Nazi Germany's crimes to the Polish state and nation.
Israeli officials have said they are worried such a law would inhibit research and discussions about the Holocaust.
Morawiecki says Poland will "never curb the freedom of the Holocaust debate. We owe that to all those who experienced it."
He said Jews and Poles together experienced death and suffering at the camps Nazi Germany set up in occupied Poland and that "spreading the truth about the Holocaust" was their joint task.
He says Poland is "on the side of the truth."