Turkey orders 13 detained for online opposition to Syria offensive, newspaper reports

ISTANBUL - Turkish authorities on Friday ordered the detention of 13 people for supporting the national medical association online, the newspaper Hurriyet reported, after the organisation publicly opposed a military campaign in Syria.

A prosecutor this week ordered the detention of 11 senior members of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), including its chairman, after the organisation criticised the incursion into Syria's Afrin, saying "No to war, peace immediately". President Tayyip Erdogan accused the body of treason.

More than 300 people have been detained over social media posts that "criticised, opposed or misrepresented" the Afrin campaign, which

Among the 13 people targeted by the latest detention warrants was the gay rights activist Ali Erol, who had tweeted "War is a public health problem. #WeStandWithTTB", his organisation said. Another person was detained after tweeting "War is death, destruction, blood and tears. #NoToWar", other local media reported.