Turkey: Rocket attacks from Syrian enclave kill 2

ANKARA, Turkey – Two people were killed on Friday after a barrage of rockets was fired at two border towns in Turkey from the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin across the border, officials said.

The Hatay governor's office issued a statement saying that that least six rockets targeted the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province—damaging

Three more rockets hit the town of Kilis, northeast of Reyhanli, where at least three people were wounded, said Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan.

Ankara launched a cross-border offensive into Afrin on Jan. 20 to rout the Syrian Kurdish militia group it says is linked to insurgents fighting inside Turkey.

Friday's deaths have raised to six the death toll in a salvo of rocket attacks on the two towns since then. The victims include a teenage girl and two Syrian refugees.