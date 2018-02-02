Blast in Turkish capital was bomb, 8 detained

ANKARA – Turkish authorities said on Friday they had detained eight people in connection with a bomb which rocked the capital Ankara on Thursday, injuring three people.

A ninth suspect was killed during the operation to round up the group, they said.

Soon after the blast on Thursday night, authorities had reported the explosion took place in the gas boiler room of a tax office in the Cukurambar district.

But after investigating security footage, police said a man had placed a bag they believe contained explosives at the entrance to the building, the governor's office said in a statement on Friday.