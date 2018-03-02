Big Shopping Centers Group says will pay fines for Shabbat store opening in Ashdod

Eitan Bar-Zeev, the CEO of the Big Shopping Centers Group, said Saturday his company will pay the fines given to Ashdod store owners who opened on Shabbat.
"As we've already said and committed, 'Big' will pay the fines whenever necessary and will also pay for any legal battle with the municipality," he said.
"We can only be astonished for the who-knows-what-time at the municipality's conduct. They make declarations and statements of reconciliation, while at the same time raising the bar on this insufferable religious coercion."