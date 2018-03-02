African migrants injured in Italian drive-by shootings

An Italian man opened fire on African migrants in the central city of Macerata on Saturday, injuring several people, police said, in an attack that appeared to be racially motivated.

The shootings happened just days after a Nigerian migrant was arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Italian woman, whose dismembered body was discovered hidden in two suitcases near Macerata.

The incident looks certain to jolt campaigning for a March 4 national election, with a center-right alliance that leads in the polls promoting a fiercely anti-migrant program.

Local media reported that at least six migrants were shot by a man firing out of a car window as he drove around Macerata, which is located about 200 km (125 miles) east of Rome.

Police later said they had arrested an Italian man and published a photo of him, with an Italian flag draped over his shoulders, being taken away by armed officers.

State television Rai said he was a 28-year-old from Macerata and that a pistol had been discovered in his Alfa Romeo car.