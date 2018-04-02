Illegal outpost Havat Gilad legalized after murder of settler

Israel granted legal status on Sunday to a previously unauthorized outpost in the West Bank in response to a Palestinian shooting attack last month that killed one of its residents.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision to retroactively authorize the 50-family outpost of Havat Gilad was meant to "allow
the continuation of normal life there."
The decision was approved unanimously by Israel's cabinet.
Palestinian officials condemned the move. "Netanyahu is trying to make facts on ground. All settlements in the West Bank, including in Jerusalem, are illegal," said Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's executive committee.