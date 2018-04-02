Trial of Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi postponed to Feb. 13

JERUSALEM – The trial of Palestinian teen provocateur Ahed Tamimi before an Israeli military court has been postponed for a week and is now scheduled to begin on Feb. 13.

Tamimi, who turned 17 in prison last week, was charged with assault and incitement after she slapped and punched two Israeli soldiers in her West Bank village in December.

Defense lawyer Gaby Lasky said Sunday that the trial, which was set to begin Tuesday, was delayed because the prosecution was slow in sharing evidence.

The military confirmed the new starting date.