Rishon LeZion corruption affair: Tel Aviv deputy mayor remanded

Court decided to remand Arnon Giladi, Tel Aviv's deputy mayor, by five more days after he was detained for questioning for the second time as part of the investigation into a corruption scandal at the Rishon LeZion municipality.

Gilad was detained for questioning at the Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit along with three other suspects involved in the affair in which MK David Bitan is also embroiled. The remaining suspects are two contractors and a lobbyist.

Police says the suspects were allegedly involved in offenses relating to bribery, money laundering, the VAT law and the income tax law.

One of the contractors, Beni Sulimani, was released to a 10-day house arrest.