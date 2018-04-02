Iran sentences suspect to 6 years for nuclear espionage

TEHRAN, Iran – Tehran's prosecutor-general says a court has sentenced a suspect to six years in prison for relaying information on the country's nuclear program to a US intelligence agent and a European country.

Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi told the judiciary website—Mizanonline.ir—that the convict allegedly met the agent nine times and provided him with information about "nuclear affairs and sanctions."

Dolatabadi added that he provided the information to a European country too. He said the court also ordered the confiscation of the money he received for the information.

The report did not identify the convict or provide additional details.