Egyptian army spokesman Tamer a-Rifai denied a New York Times report according to which Israel attacked Islamic State forces in the Sinai Peninsula with Cairo's consent.

In the statement, provided to Russian news agency Sputnik, a-Rifai claimed the report was untrue and baseless. "The Egyptian army alone—in conjunction with civilian police—is solely entrusted with carrying out military operations in specific regions of northern Sinai," he said.