Lieberman: 'Situation in Gaza grave, but there's no humanitarian crisis'

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman commented at the beginning of his party's meeting to reports of a burgeoning humanitarian crisis in Gaza and said that despite the fact the situation was dire, it did not amount to a humanitarian crisis.

"We're not a party to that crisis," he added. "Anyone suggesting we take Israeli taxpayers' money and funnel it to Gaza is sorely mistaken."

"Rehabilitating the strip can take place only under one condition: rehabilitation for demilitarization. It's inconceivable for us to funnel money there, rehabilitate the strip and for Hamas to continue building its power and digging tunnels," the defense minister said.