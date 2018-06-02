Former leader, 2 Supreme Court judges arrested in Maldives

Security forces in the Maldives stormed the Supreme Court overnight, arresting two judges and later a top opposition politician, after the government declared a state of emergency in the Indian Ocean nation famous its luxurious resorts.

The government of President Yameen Abdul Gayoom has moved to assert its power since the Supreme Court ordered several imprisoned opposition

Yameen has cracked down on civil liberties since coming to power in 2013 , imprisoning or forcing into exile nearly every politician who opposes him.