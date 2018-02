Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the security cabinet toured the Golan Heights Tuesday and were briefed by the IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Gadi Eizenkot, Commander of the Northern Front Major General Yoel Strik and Commander of the Bashan Formation (Golan) Brigadier General Yaniv Asur.

Netanyahu warned: "We seek peace but are prepared for any scenario and I wouldn't suggest to anyone that they test us."