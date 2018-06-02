Channels
Iranian-American man returned to prison in after medical leave
Reuters|Published:  02.06.18 , 19:27

WASHINGTON - An 81-year-old Iranian-American man sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran for spying and cooperating with the United States has been returned to prison after a short medical leave, his lawyer said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

The decision to send Baquer Namazi back to prison, despite the advice of the Iranian government's own medical examiner, is "tantamount to a death sentence," said Jared Genser, an attorney for the Namazi family. Namazi has been hospitalized four times in the past year, Genser said.

 

