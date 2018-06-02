Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

JERUSALEM - Israeli forces shot dead at least one Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday that led to confrontations with stone-throwers, Palestinian health officials said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman declined immediate comment.

Israeli media reported that Israeli forces entered the Palestinian city of Nablus as part of a search for an assailant who fatally stabbed an Israeli man at the entrance to the Jewish settlement of Ariel in the West Bank on Monday.

The alleged attacker is an Arab citizen of Israel and the reports said his father is a Nablus resident.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli fire killed one Palestinian and wounded 29 others in the Nablus raid. The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said stone-throwers had clashed with the troops.