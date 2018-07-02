Pence says US will stand by allies, stick to goal of denuclearizing North Korea

TOKYO - US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday Washington would stand with its allies and not waver from its goal of denuclearizing North Korea.

Pence is in Tokyo on his way to the Winter Olympics in South Korea and was speaking at the start of talks with Japanese Prime Minister

"The United States is with you in this challenge," Pence told Abe as they began their bilateral talks. "And we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Japan, the people of South Korea, and our allies and partners across the region until we achieve the global objective of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."