Olmert in first public appearance since release: 'Wish for Netanyahu to leave office speedily'

Former prime minister Ehud Olmert said he wished for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "leave office speedily and appropriately."
On Gilad Shalit, the former prime minister said, "A state does not go to war and risk its soldiers, hurtful as it is to consider, for the sake of one person's release. We initiated a military operation due to incessant fire that placed hundreds of thousands of people in shelters."
Olmert spoke during a conference commemorating the 70th anniversary of the War of Independence battle of Latrun—his first public appearance since being released from prison.