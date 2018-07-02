Senior police officials agree to recommend indictment against Netanyahu on illicit gifts affair

A discussion between Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh and other senior police officers showed the force's top brass supported recommending Prime Minister be indicted on the illicit gifts affair (known as Case 1000).

Enough evidence existed to indict Netanyahu for receiving bribes, police said.

There still appeared to be differences of opinion on Case 2000 (regarding alleged collusion with Yedioth Ahronoth owner and publisher Arnon Mozes), however, with police seeking legal advisors to step in and assist in making the recommendation to the State Attorney's Office.