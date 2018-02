While police was convening to discuss a possible recommendation of indictment in cases pending against him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu uploaded a Facebook video in which he said, "Don't be stressed out. There may be recommendations, or signs saying 'Bibi is guilty until proven innocent' or other improper pressures."

"But I am certain that at the end of the day, the qualified legal authorities will reach a single conclusion, the simple truth: there is nothing," he added.