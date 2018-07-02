Iran's Rouhani discusses Syria with Turkish FM

BEIRUT – Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has discussed the war in Syria with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and offered Iranian assistance in helping allay Turkey's concerns about Syria's future.

The state-run IRNA news agency cited Rouhani as telling Cavusoglu during their meeting on Wednesday that "fortunately, the tripartite relations between Iran, Turkey and Russia today are very important in regional affairs" and urged for "further consultation and cooperation" to "resolve the Syrian crisis."

Tehran and Ankara are on opposite sides in Syria's conflict—Turkey backs the rebels fighting against Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces while Iran is a top Assad ally.

Rouhani also indirectly referred to Turkey's military offensive against a US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia in northern Syria, saying: "We must try and act so that no country in the region feels threatened by its neighbors."