US launches rare strike on Syrian government-backed troops

The US military launched airstrikes on Syrian government-backed troops Wednesday after as many as 500 attackers began what a US military official said appeared to be a coordinated assault on Syrian opposition forces accompanied by US advisers in Deir el-Zour Province.
The official said the strikes were in self-defense after the pro-government forces began firing artillery and tank rounds at the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. About 100 of the attackers were killed, the official said. It was a rare US strike against forces that support Syrian President Bashar Assad's regime.