Russian lawmaker says US strike in Syria an act of aggression

MOSCOW - A strike by the US-led coalition on Syrian pro-government forces is an act of aggression, Interfax news agency quoted Russian member of parliament Franz Klintsevich as saying.

"The actions of the US coalition do not comply with legal norms, beyond all doubt it is aggression," he was quoted as saying.

The US-led coalition fighting Islamic State said on Wednesday it carried out air strikes against "Syrian pro-regime forces" that carried out an unprovoked attack on Syrian Democratic Forces' headquarters.