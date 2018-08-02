Senior law enforcement official on Netanyahu's attack on police: We won't be influence by criticism

A senior law enforcement official said in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attack on Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh, "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is the evidence in the case files and not all the background noises."
According to the high-ranking source, "The response to the police commissioner's comment was expected. Such interviews usually create a buzz and reactions. We didn't expect anything else. But if anyone thinks it will influence us in any way, they're wrong. Luckily, the investigation is very organized and when everything is made clear and published, you'll know what we're talking about."