Gabbay says Netanyahu 'acting like a common criminal'

Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attack on Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh, saying that "the prime minister is acting like a common criminal with his unprecedented attack on the commissioner and the police.
"Netanyahu is humiliating us. His attack on the police commissioner is illegitimate. Instead of demanding a quick completion of the investigation, Netanyahu is choosing to attack the police chief in an attempt to undermine the citizens' trust in the law enforcement authorities," Gabbay added.