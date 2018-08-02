Channels
Gabbay says Netanyahu 'acting like a common criminal'
Moran Azulay|Published:  02.08.18 , 09:12
Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attack on Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh, saying that "the prime minister is acting like a common criminal with his unprecedented attack on the commissioner and the police.

 

"Netanyahu is humiliating us. His attack on the police commissioner is illegitimate. Instead of demanding a quick completion of the investigation, Netanyahu is choosing to attack the police chief in an attempt to undermine the citizens' trust in the law enforcement authorities," Gabbay added.

 

