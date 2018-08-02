Afghan official: Chinese, Uzbek IS militants killed in raid

Joint US and Afghan air raids targeted the Islamic State group in Afghanistan's northern Jowzjan province, while in northeastern Badakshan province US fighter jets pounded Taliban camps that were providing support to militant Turkic Muslim Uighers who seek independence from China, a US-led coalition statement said Thursday.
Taliban militants in the camps were plotting attacks inside Afghanistan as well as aiding the militants of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement operating along the border with China and Tajikistan, the statement said.